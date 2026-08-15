By Alexandra Noad Alberta Newspaper Group The Blood Tribe Police have recruited a couple of four-legged furry officers to assist them in their patrols. Police service dogs Grizzly, a three year-old German Shepherd and Fergus, an eight year old German Shepherd have officially completed training with their handler Sr. CST. Matt Lapointe and have already settled into their roles supporting frontline operations through tracking suspects… Read More »
By Joe Manio Alberta Newspaper Group If anyone in the May 12 crowd thought Alberta’s coal fight had already been settled, The Eastern Slopes had other plans. What was billed as a documentary screening at University of Lethbridge quickly became a pointed reminder that the battle over mining in the Rockies’ headwaters is far from over. More than 50 people attended the special Southern Alberta… Read More »
By Alexandra Noad Alberta Newspaper Group In Blackfoot culture, everything is provided by Mother Earth, and they accept the duty to protect her and value the resources she gives for everyone to thrive. Due to colonization, many of the resources Mother Earth provides are often over utilized causing significant damage to the land and also to the Blackfoot culture. Piikani elders decided to come together… Read More »
By Matthew Liebenberg mliebenberg@prairiepost.com The City of Swift Current will be increasing user rates at various Community Services facilities over the next two years, but projected income at revenue generating facilities will be lower than before. Council members approved the 2026-28 facility rates during a regular City council meeting, May 11. These annual rate increases will apply from Sept. 1, 2026 to Aug. 31, 2027… Read More »
SaskEnergy will be conducting controlled natural gas flaring at the Success Compressor Station, which is located within the RM of Riverside and approximately 6 kilometers southwest of the Village of Success. Flaring will take place on Wednesday, August 21st and Thursday, August 22nd, from 8:00am to 10:00am. Subject to change based on operating requirements. Residents and drivers in the area may see a 40-foot flame… Read More »
Contributed Celebrating SCBEX – Swift Current Business Excellence Awards again this year! Awards season kicks off with nominations open July 1 thru August 31st. This is the public’s opportunity to recognize excellence in 9 different award categories. How do you vote? Now is your chance to do so by submitting your nominations. Nominations - https://www.swiftcurrentchamber.ca/the-2024-scbex-awards/ Anyone can be nominated (within Award criteria) and anyone can… Read More »
The BC Hockey League (BCHL) has announced that five Alberta-based teams have signed franchise agreements and are now officially members of the league, as of… Read More »
Contributed Kodiaks soccer continues to dominate in the Athletic Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC). Both teams are still undefeated going into week four of the season… Read More »
By Justin Sibbet Alberta Newspaper Group A crack, a bang and a burst. Thousands of litres of water flowed freely from a pipe in the… Read More »
Collin Gallant Alberta Newspaper Group Aurora Cannabis made more money on growing vegetable seedlings than on recreational cannabis over the last 12 months, but improved… Read More »
Contributed The Western Hockey League announced on Wednesday, that Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie has been named as the Central Division’s Executive of the Year,… Read More »
Contributed The Swift Current Broncos have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Swift Current Branch for a mental health awareness game January 31st, 7… Read More »
Glen Motz Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre recently gave a speech outlining his plans to make Canada affordable here at home. He spoke with both realism… Read More »