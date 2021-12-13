On Dec. 5, Oyen RCMP received reports of break and enter at three separate locations having occurred between 5 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. The Canada Post Office on Main Street and a second business on Main street near Railway Avenue in Acadia Valley as well as the Canada Post office on Main Street in Cereal, Alta., were all broken into. Video Surveillance indicates a male… Read More »
The Interpretive Program is pleased to showcase our beaver exhibit, available in the Police Point Park Nature Centre through December 21. On December 18, we will be hosting an interactive kids program called “Busy Little Beavers”. This program is ideal for kids aged 5-10. This program will explore the fascinating features and activities of the beaver, and will include an adventure into the park in… Read More »
Lethbridge County is reminding residents of Division 5 that General Election Day for the By-election is Monday, December 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Voting will be held at the Monarch Community Hall (330 Kipp Avenue, Monarch). Only residents of Division 5 are eligible to vote. Voters must also be 18 years of age or older and be a Canadian citizen. The By-election candidates… Read More »
On November 19, 2019, RCMP Federal Policing conducted a search warrant at the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s facility in Swift Current, Saskatchewan. The search warrant was a result of an extensive investigation led by the RCMP’s National Security Enforcement Section, initiated in February 2018. A search warrant was also executed this same day at a residence in Swift Current. Yantai Gan (DOB: 1956-04-08) of Kelowna,… Read More »
On December 8, Kindersley RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Kindersley after an investigation into drug trafficking in the area. Officers located and seized 18 grams of crack cocaine and two firearms from the residence. Two occupants of the residence were arrested. Jeremy McNall (DOB: 1992-07-12) of Kindersley, SK is charged with: - 1 count, possession for the purpose… Read More »
Watching the Saskatchewan Roughriders and other sports events on television in the lounge at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 56 in Swift Current will become more enjoyable after the donation of a large 65 inch television by Bill Lee of Lee's Tree Care. Shawn Pratt from Pratt Denture Clinic and Shirley Friesen donated a stand, which will make it easy to move the television… Read More »
Tickets for the PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com, at ENMAX Centre on sale now For the fourth consecutive season, PBR (Professional Bull… Read More »
The Lethbridge College Kodiaks basketball and volleyball teams wrap up the fall semester portion of their schedules this week, as they each begin a home-and-home… Read More »
By Anna Smith, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Agriculture Canada is looking for producers in southern Alberta to participate in a grain bin survey in the… Read More »
Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Delta Irrigation as a top ten dealership for total sales in the U.S.… Read More »
The Swift Current Curling Club - - results from Thursday December 9. Subway defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum Chinook Golf Course defeated Swift Plumbing &… Read More »
The Chinook golf in Swift Current had a record-breaking season in 2021, but golfers will be paying more to use the course next year. Council… Read More »
' Just prior to the early stages of COVID-19, the Alberta provincial government started talking about eliminating physicians and nurses from the fold. Government indicated… Read More »